This Could Be 1 of the Best Bank Stock Buying Opportunities I've Seen in Years

Key Points

NuBank has grown rapidly over the past five years.

It will continue to expand as income levels and internet penetration rates rise.

Macro issues in Latin America are compressing Nu’s valuations.

10 stocks we like better than Nu Holdings ›

Nu (NYSE: NU) is one of Latin America's fastest-growing fintech companies. It owns NuBank, the region's largest direct bank, and its online-only model enabled it to expand much faster than its traditional brick-and-mortar competitors in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia.

From the end of 2021 to the third quarter of 2025, NuBank's customer base more than doubled from 53.9 million to 127.0 million, while its activity rate (the ratio of its active customers to total customers) expanded from 76% to 83%. Its average revenue per active customer (ARPAC) also nearly tripled, from $4.50 to $13.40, as it locked in users through its newer fintech services.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Why is the right time to invest in Nu?

From 2024 to 2027, analysts expect Nu's revenue to grow at a CAGR of 30% as its EPS -- which turned positive in 2023 and nearly doubled in 2024 -- rises at a CAGR of 41%. Those are exceptional growth rates for a stock that trades at 22 times this year's earnings.

Nu's valuations are likely being compressed by the geopolitical tensions, inflationary headwinds, and currency devaluation issues in Latin America. However, it should continue to expand over the next decade as those headwinds dissipate. So if you expect Nu to remain at the top of the region's fertile fintech market as income levels and internet penetration rates rise, then it's one of the best banking stocks you can buy in this choppy market.

Should you buy stock in Nu Holdings right now?

Before you buy stock in Nu Holdings, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nu Holdings wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $446,319!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,137,827!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 932% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2026.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.