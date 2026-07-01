Could Apple's China Play Be the Answer to Its Memory Pressure Problem?

Shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) are trading around $285 this week, down almost 10% from the all-time highs they hit earlier this month. A string of unhelpful headlines has weighed on sentiment, from the underwhelming Siri AI reveal at WWDC to last week's price hikes on MacBooks and iPads.

The latest update is more interesting than the market has so far given it credit for. It was reported last week that Apple has launched a lobbying campaign to secure clearance from the U.S. administration to procure memory chips from CXMT, a Chinese company currently on the Pentagon's 1260H list. For context, that's the U.S. government's official register of businesses operating in the country that are believed to have ties to the Chinese military.

While the headline reads as another piece of complicated news for a stock that's had plenty of it, the underlying signal is potentially more constructive.

Apple is clearly moving with speed to address the cost pressure that's been weighing on it, even if the path is far from straightforward.

Why Apple Is Lobbying for Chinese Memory

The overall context here is important. Memory chip prices have been surging globally, driven by the same AI-related demand that's been powering rallies in stocks across the board. For Apple, the impact is direct, with CEO Tim Cook publicly admitting last week that the cost pressure had become "unsustainable" and that "price increases are unavoidable." That admission was followed swiftly by price hikes across many of its core products, including its MacBook and iPad ranges, and the stock had its worst day in over a year as a result.

The lobbying campaign now reported is an attempt to ease that exact pressure. CXMT is one of the largest memory chipmakers in China, and securing access to its output could go a long way to offset some of the supply-side bottleneck Apple is facing.

The complication is that CXMT was added to the Pentagon's 1260H list this month, due to its alleged links to the Chinese military. While Apple isn’t explicitly barred from buying from these firms, dealing with companies on that list carries reputational risks and has the whiff of desperation about it.

What Wedbush Is Saying

From that viewpoint, it’s understandable that Wedbush has cautioned that any benefit from this lobbying effort may be limited, at least in the short term. Apple tried something similar with a Chinese competitor of CXMT, YMTC, back in 2022 and faced significant pushback from Congress. There's every chance the same resistance could repeat itself this time around.

The bigger problem, according to Wedbush, is that the underlying issue isn't really about access. It's about capacity. As they pointed out in a note to clients on the news, "there is simply not enough production capability to support current memory demand."

In other words, even if Apple succeeds in unlocking access to CXMT's output, it won’t fundamentally change the tightening supply-and-demand dynamic that's been driving prices higher. That's a fair caution, and it's worth weighing carefully before getting carried away with the bullish framing.

Why the Market May Still Be Missing the Bigger Picture

That said, focusing purely on the near-term economics may be missing the more important strategic signal. Apple is one of the most capable supply chain operators on earth, and the fact that it's actively lobbying the administration to expand its options speaks to a company that isn't simply sitting back and absorbing this cost squeeze. It's moving aggressively on multiple fronts to find a way through.

This needs to be viewed in the broader context of the strategic moves Apple has been making in recent weeks. The partnership with Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) on domestic chip production, the deeper push into U.S. manufacturing, and now the lobbying effort on Chinese memory all point to the same underlying story.

Apple is acting to diversify its supply chain in every direction it can, and strategic agility has historically been one of its biggest competitive advantages. For investors, the path to success from this China play may not be smooth, but the direction of travel is reassuring.

A Stock Setup That's Becoming Hard to Ignore

The combination of all this with Apple's recent pullback makes the current setup interesting. The stock is now meaningfully cheaper than it was at the start of the month. Still, the long-term story, anchored by AI agentic potential, ecosystem stickiness, and a deepening Services revenue mix, hasn't actually changed.

For investors looking through the noise and asking whether Apple’s trajectory is meaningfully different today than it was a few weeks ago, the answer is, increasingly, that it isn't. The recent headlines might be telling investors to be careful, but the underlying picture is quietly telling them something rather different.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.