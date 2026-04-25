Could Amazon Be the 1 Consumer‑Tech Stock That Helps Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2036?

Key Points

Investors seeking a 20-fold return in a decade must believe that Amazon shares can surge 35% per year, an unlikely outcome given its massive size.

At the current fair valuation, profit growth will be the key catalyst driving investor returns.

By adopting a dollar-cost averaging strategy, investors could reach the million-dollar mark by 2036.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

With its immense $2.7 trillion market cap, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is unquestionably one of the most successful companies the world has ever seen. Its leading position in multiple industries highlights a relentless focus on catering to its customers' needs. Investors have reaped the rewards.

In the past decade, shares have generated a return of 690% (as of April 21). After learning about this performance, investors want to figure out what the future will bring.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Could Amazon be the one consumer tech enterprise that turns $50,000 into $1 million by 2036? Here's what investors need to know about this "Magnificent Seven" stock's potential to compound capital.

Assessing the probability of a 20-fold gain in 10 years

For Amazon's share price to rocket higher by 20-fold, growing $50,000 into $1 million in 10 years, it would need to rise at a compound annual rate of 35%. By anyone's standards, this is a jaw-dropping return that would make you one of the world's elite investors.

To be clear, this isn't a likely outcome. At its current size, Amazon isn't going to put up that kind of performance. In the past, its stock rose about 20-fold (or 1,900%) since December 2012, a period of more than 13 years. This was possible because Amazon was starting from a much smaller base.

While the stock isn't expensive, the valuation isn't exactly in bargain territory, either. Shares trade at a price-to-operating cash flow ratio of 19.3. Assume this multiple is the same in 2036.

Then, profit growth will be the key catalyst driving investor returns. In the past decade, the company's operating cash flow increased at a yearly clip of 27.9%. I'd expect this figure to decelerate. Assuming a still-wonderful 15% annualized rate, Amazon's operating cash flow and stock price will rise by 300% between now and 2036.

This means that investors will be able to turn a $50,000 starting sum into $200,000 based on this realistic forecast.

Investors can take matters into their own hands

Just because Amazon shares aren't going to soar 20-fold in 10 years, it doesn't mean this isn't a business worthy of investment consideration. Amazon boasts multiple competitive advantages and a dominant standing in many growth markets, like e-commerce, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and digital advertising.

A million-dollar outcome is still possible, thanks to the investing strategy known as dollar-cost averaging. This involves buying more shares at regular intervals, regardless of price.

In addition to an up-front $50,000 allocation, investors who are able to incrementally purchase $3,100 worth of Amazon stock every month would reach a $1 million portfolio balance in a decade based on the projected 15% yearly growth rate.

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*Stock Advisor returns as of April 25, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.