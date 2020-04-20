Could a Personal Loan Help You Ride out COVID-19?

Image source: Getty Images

As the world struggles to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, right now may seem like an odd time to consider applying for a personal loan. But if you've recently experienced a job loss -- or if you just want to be ready for the next financial emergency -- a personal loan is worth considering.

Reasons to consider a personal loan now

If, like millions of Americans, you're feeling the financial crush caused by COVID-19, a personal loan is one way to consolidate debt, lower your interest rate, and save money. Here are some reasons why a personal loan may be the right choice for you.

Personal loans can help you save money

Perhaps the best reason to take out a personal loan is if it can save you money. For example, let's say you have two high-interest credit cards, both with an interest rate of 17%, and owe a total of $10,500. If you make the minimum payment of $315 per month, it will take you 46 months to pay off, and you'll pay a total of $3,811 in interest.

Now, assume you take out a personal loan for $10,500 to pay off the two high-interest credit cards. The interest rate on your new loan is 6%, and you opt for a 48-month term. Your new monthly payment is $247, and at the end of the 48 months, you will have paid $1,336 in interest, saving a total of $2,475. That's money you can use to pump up your emergency fund.

The good news? In this scenario, transferring high-interest credit cards to a card with a 0% balance transfer offer may make even more sense. Of course, it all depends upon how quickly you want to pay the debt off. Read more about 0% balance transfers below.

Personal loans can help simplify your life

Let's face it -- stress levels during the days of COVID-19 can be off the charts, so anything you do to simplify your life can help. If paying bills feels like a part-time job, using a personal loan to consolidate them will streamline bill payment and save time.

In 2019, a record 7 million Americans were 90 days or more late on their auto loans, more than 137 million adults reported financial hardship due to medical bills, and 37 million credit card accounts were 90 days or more past due -- all before the COVID-19 outbreak. If you're not among those who are late on payments but worry that a bill may slip through the cracks as you face the new pandemic-related reality, a personal loan can help. It allows you to consolidate your debts into one bill that can be automatically deducted from your checking account each month.

Where to find a personal loan

If you decide a personal loan is the best option for you, here are four places you can apply for one:

Brick-and-mortar banks: A bank -- particularly if it's your own -- may be the easiest place to start. Not only do you already have a relationship with it, but your bank likely also offers a full array of loan options. Plus, if you have a problem later, you get to speak with someone who has access to your recent banking history. Credit unions: Because they are owned by their members, credit unions often offer lower interest rates than brick-and-mortar banks. Like banks, credit unions are staffed by people who can help you if you run into trouble. Online lenders: Working with online lenders allows you to compare interest rates and loan terms from the comfort of your home. The application process tends to be easy, and funding can be fast. The downside involves the steps you must take to reach someone if you have a problem. Although you can contact your lender by emailing, calling, or chatting online, there's no one to "sit down with" if that's your preferred method of communication. Peer-to-peer lenders: As with online lenders, you can shop for a loan from peer-to-peer lenders via the internet. Another advantage is that you can generally find a loan, even with poor credit. The disadvantage is that you'll pay more in interest (unless your credit score is high, in which case, you have better options anyway).

What if a personal loan isn't right for you?

Few financial options can be described as one-size-fits-all. Personal loans are no exception. Here are three reasons now may not be the right time to take out a personal loan:

You've lost your job and are not certain you will return to it after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. You're among the 71 million American adults with debt in collections. Your first step will be getting out of debt. Your credit score is too low to qualify for a low-interest personal loan. A better bet will be to work toward raising your score.

A personal loan is not the only way to save money and streamline your financial life. If you have good credit, you may also qualify for a 0% interest credit card. For example, if you transferred $10,500 from high-interest cards to a credit card with 0% APR for the first 18 months, your payments would be $583 per month for 18 months. Yes, that's $268 more per month than it would be if you were making minimum payments on the high-interest cards, but you would have your debt paid off 30 months faster and save $3,811 in interest.

If you're in trouble

If you're already losing sleep over debt -- whether it's a personal loan, credit card, mortgage, or auto payment -- be proactive. Contact your lender before you miss a payment. Your lender may work with you to remove fees, marks against your credit, or threats of collection.

COVID-19 has touched all of us. It's humbling to realize that no one is invincible, and it's natural to restructure our finances in light of what we are experiencing. As terrible as it may all seem, this time of trouble will pass. The goal is to minimize damage today and get to work on a plan for the future.

