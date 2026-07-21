Could $5,000 in Ares Capital Generate $500 a Year in Passive Income?

Key Points

Ares Capital has maintained or increased its dividend for over 16 consecutive years.

The BDC's payout fell below its core earnings in the first quarter.

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Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) currently yields just over 10%. That's about 10 times higher than the S&P 500.

At that rate, investing $5,000 into the business development company's (BDC) stock would generate a little more than $500 a year in passive income. That's, of course, if Ares Capital can maintain its current dividend rate. Here's a look at the sustainability of its high-yielding payout.

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Getting tighter, but not a concern yet

Ares Capital has an excellent dividend track record. The BDC has paid a stable or growing regular dividend for over 16 consecutive years. That's impressive in the BDC space, as many of its peers have had to cut their payouts over the years due to falling earnings.

There's some concern about the sustainability of Ares Capital's dividend, given the recent decline in its core earnings. The BDC reported $0.47 per share of core earnings in the first quarter, down from $0.50 per share in the fourth quarter and year-ago period. As a result, core earnings fell short of the $0.48-per-share quarterly dividend.

However, that doesn't mean a payout cut is forthcoming. Ares Capital also reported $0.15 per share of realized gains in the first quarter. Add that to core earnings, and its combined income was more than enough to cover the payout. Further, the BDC has built up a sizable cushion of spillover income from excess earnings carried over from last year ($1.38 per share). Additionally, the company highlighted several other factors on its first-quarter call that point to continued dividend stability and growth. It has modest leverage, the interest rate environment is stabilizing, and its portfolio's current credit performance aligns with its historical track record.

Given all these factors, a $5,000 investment in Ares Capital should generate $500 in dividend income over the next year. While it's a higher-risk dividend stock that investors will need to monitor more closely, it has the potential to continue paying at or above its current annual dividend rate for the foreseeable future.

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Matt DiLallo has positions in Ares Capital. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ares Capital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.