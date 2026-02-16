Could This $24.23 Stock Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status? (Spoiler: Yes, It Could)

Key Points

Chewy has some deep-pocketed competition.

But it's been growing despite them.

Its customers are very loyal, too.

10 stocks we like better than Chewy ›

If you're looking to add a potentially powerful grower to your long-term stock portfolio, I've got a stock, recently trading for $24.23 per share, to suggest: Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), the retailer specializing in products and services for pets.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

If you look at its recent stock performance, though, it's not encouraging:

Time Period Average Annual Return Past 1 year (35.31%) Past 3 years (18.64%) Past 5 years (27.19%)

Yikes, right? But remember -- as investors, we need to be looking forward, not back. We need to be thinking about how the company will perform from here on out. After all, if it sported a track record of double-digit gains, we couldn't be sure that they would continue.

Here's how Chewy (and, most likely, your other investments) could make you a millionaire:

Growing at 8% For $12,000 Invested Annually 5 years $70,399 10 years $173,839 15 years $325,825 20 years $549,144 25 years $877,271 30 years $1,359,399 35 years $2,067,802 40 years $3,108,678

Here's why Chewy seems a promising proposition:

It's growing: Its third-quarter results featured revenue up 8.3% year over year and gross profit margins rising by half a percentage point.

It's finding great success with its Autoship service, which results in fairly reliable revenue and recently accounted for a whopping 84% of revenue!

Net sales per active customer have been inching up in recent years.

Its stock seems reasonably priced, too, with a recent forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 24 well below its five-year average of 73, and a recent price-to-sales ratio of 0.82, well below its five-year average of 1.35.

It does face risks, such as competition from Amazon and Walmart, but it's grown despite them. And its customers are especially loyal to Chewy.

I wouldn't count on Chewy alone to carry you to millionaire status, but it could certainly be one of the growth stocks and/or growth funds that does.

Should you buy stock in Chewy right now?

Before you buy stock in Chewy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Chewy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 16, 2026.

Selena Maranjian has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Chewy, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.