Could 2022 Change Alibaba’s Course?

Chinese e-commerce and internet giant Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is in troubled waters, at least that’s what one can infer by looking at its stock chart.

For background, Alibaba stock lost more than 50% of its value over the past year.

Alibaba’s underperformance can be attributed to multiple factors. China’s consumption is growing at a slower pace, impacting its overall retail sales. Meanwhile, heightened competitive activity has affected Alibaba's core commerce business.

Besides economic and competitive headwinds, the Chinese government’s increased scrutiny over its tech giants has added to Alibaba’s pain.

What Lies Ahead?

Alibaba stock has negative indicators from investors as well as hedge funds. TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors who hold portfolios on TipRanks continue to dump Alibaba stock. The data reveals that about 5.8% of these investors reduced their exposure to Alibaba stock over the past month.

Along with investors, hedge fund managers have been offloading Alibaba stock. TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows hedge funds lowered their holdings by 1.1 million shares in the last three months.

Nevertheless, Alibaba continues to invest heavily in growth initiatives, which is encouraging, although it could put pressure on margins in the short term. During the last quarter’s conference call, CEO Daniel Zhang stated that Alibaba's core commerce business is benefitting from its investments, which are driving user growth and logistic capabilities.

Zhang added that Alibaba’s investments in globalization have also driven its revenue growth and user-base consumption.

It is worth noting that Alibaba’s annual active consumers reached 1.24 billion, up 62 million sequentially.

Looking ahead, Needham analyst Vincent Yu expects Alibaba to add new members from lower-tier cities and gradually increase the market share. However, Yu expects aggressive competitive activity could pressure margins.

Yu has a Buy rating on Alibaba stock. However, he lowered his earnings projection for FY22 and FY23 and cut the price target to $230 from $330, citing competition and a weak macro environment.

Wall Street’s Take

On TipRanks, Alibaba stock has received 21 Buy and 2 Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, the average Alibaba price target of $208.29 implies 64.6% upside potential to current levels.

