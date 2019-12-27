Could 2020 Be The Year When Energy Finally Comes Back?

For energy investors, it hasn’t just been a bad year: it’s been a miserable decade. Energy is the worst performing of all S&P 500 sectors since 2010, showing only a 34% gain as opposed to an average for the index of nearly 250%. It's worse when you compare it to the top performing sector, tech, which saw a gain of nearly 400%. There is an old investing average that everything returns to the mean eventually, so can 2020 be the year that energy finally catches up?

The poor performance is understandable, as energy has been hit on both the supply and demand sides of its internal pricing equation.

On the supply side, it has been a decade marked by soaring supply in North America, as both the U.S. and Canada shale booms have given access to massive reserves of oil and gas. U.S. crude production, after falling gradually since 1970 as existing fields matured, bottomed out in 2009 and has spent almost the entire decade climbing dramatically.

In the process, America, traditionally the world’s largest importer of oil, has become its largest producer. That flood of supply has had an effect on prices and the $100+ per barrel of 2008 now looks a long way away.

Obviously, that has held back stocks in the sector that are dependent on oil production, but the story has been similar in natural gas and even alternative energy stocks. Natural gas supply has increased massively along with oil, as you might expect, and global subsidies have encouraged a massive increase in wind and solar capacity at the same time.

None of that would have mattered as much if energy demand, or at least the expectations for demand, had seen a commensurate increase. It hasn’t, because the global nature of the energy market has made it more vulnerable to the effects of the trade war than domestic stocks in other sectors. It may now be clear that the U.S. economy can remain strong in the midst of a trade dispute, but a lack of growth in other developed and developing markets has hung over oil for the last ten years.

There are signs, however, that both sides of the equation are shifting, and if those shifts happen simultaneously, energy could be a surprise outperformer next year.

On the supply side, the boom can only go so far. Oil is still a finite resource; there are not limitless supplies in the ground. At some point, production will level off, simply because all the low hanging fruit has been picked, and with prices ranging as they have been, the number of fields that can be profitably exploited is diminishing.

Outside the U.S., supply is also likely to remain limited. The OPEC+ group have shown that they are committed to maintaining and even increasing production cuts despite severe pressure not to do so. When prices are low, it affects all of the group’s members domestically, and as they watch U.S. output increase to offset their cuts it must be tempting to break ranks and get what you can while you can. Despite squabbles between the countries and those differing internal pressures, the group has remained united and there is a feeling that having gone this far, they cannot go back.

On the demand side, the escalation of the trade war seems to be over. With continued steady growth in the U.S., even signs of life in Europe, and encouraging data from China, now the world’s biggest oil importer, the market’s fears are abating.

From a technical perspective, the long-term chart for oil shows a gradual, sustainable recovery of the losses from the last quarter of 2018 and the recent series of higher lows suggests more of the same to come.

There are, then, several reasons to believe that oil prices, the most important influence on energy stock prices, will head higher next year. When that happens, the U.S. energy companies that have been cutting costs and making themselves leaner will be in a position to benefit. More importantly in an industry that looks a long way ahead, the market perception of the future will change.

Energy will have one other big advantage next year. The big oil companies typically pay a healthy dividend and with the Fed indicating no plans to return to rate hikes any time soon, yield will remain a scarce commodity.

After a decade of lagging the market, 2020 looks like a year when energy could finally recover on a relative basis and the sector is worth another look as investors make plans for the new year.

