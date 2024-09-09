News & Insights

Stocks

Couche-Tard Willing to Revive Acquisition Talks with 7-Eleven Owner "Seven & I"

September 09, 2024 — 05:24 am EDT

Written by Kirti Tak for TipRanks ->

Shares of Japan-based Seven & i Holdings (JP:3382) are gaining traction today after Canadian rival Alimentation Couche-Tard ($TSE: ATD) expressed its willingness to revive discussions following the rejection of its $38.5 million cash bid last week. On Friday, Seven & i rejected the non-binding acquisition proposal from Couche-Tard, citing that the offer undervalues the company and overlooks significant regulatory hurdles.

Nonetheless, Couche-Tard remains strongly committed to completing a deal with Seven & i that benefits all parties involved. Seven & i shares gained nearly 3% as of writing.

Seven & i Holdings is a parent company overseeing a diverse portfolio of businesses through its subsidiaries. Meanwhile, Alimentation Couche-Tard is a Canadian retail group that runs a global network of convenience stores, including the popular U.S. chain Circle K.

Seven & i Could Resume Negotiations with Couche-Tard

Responding to the news of Alimentation Couche-Tard’s inclination to resume takeover talks, Seven & i stated that it is willing to continue discussions if future offers accurately reflect the company’s inherent worth and ensure a clear path to closing the deal.

Peeking into the backdrop, Seven & i received a record takeover bid from Couche-Tard last month, making it the largest Japanese target for foreign acquisition. The news boosted Seven & i’s market capitalization to over $39 billion. Shortly after that, the talks came under the radar of the antitrust regulators in the U.S., where much of 7-Eleven’s business operates. However, Couche-Tard stated that it is open to considering divestitures necessary for regulatory approvals.

What Is the Price Target for 7-Eleven Stock?

As per the consensus among analysts on TipRanks, 3382 stock has been assigned a Moderate Buy rating based on one Buy and two Hold recommendations. The Seven & i Holdings share price target of ¥2,331.12 implies an upside of 9.3% from the current share price level.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SVNDF
SVNDY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.