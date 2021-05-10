US Markets
Couche-Tard prices $1 bln debt offering, including inaugural green bonds

Kanishka Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTINNE MUSCHI

May 10 (Reuters) - Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc ATDb.TO said on Monday that it has priced a $1 billion debt offering, including inaugural green bonds.

Green bonds are a category of fixed-income securities that raise capital for projects with environmental benefits, such as renewable energy or low-carbon transport.

The private debt offering included a $350 million aggregate principal amount of 3.625% senior unsecured notes due 2051, referred to by the company as the green bonds.

The statement from Couche-Tard did not disclose further pricing details of the overall bond sale.

In March, the Canadian company reported a 20.8% fall in quarterly revenue to $13.16 billion.

Separately, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O issued its first sustainability bond on Monday, raising $1 billion to invest in renewable energy, clean transport, greener buildings and affordable housing.

