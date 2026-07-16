Couche-Tard Announces Share Buyback Program For Up To 74.2 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.TO) said on Thursday that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved the renewal of its share repurchase program, allowing the company to buy back up to 74.2 million shares, representing 10% of its public float.

The convenience store operator said the program authorizes the repurchase of up to 74,194,410 shares over a 12-month period beginning July 23, 2026, and ending no later than July 22, 2027.

Under the company's current buyback program, which expires on July 22, 2026, Couche-Tard was authorized to repurchase up to 77.1 million shares.

As of July 9, 2026, Couche-Tard had 917.96 million shares outstanding and a public float of 741.94 million shares.

Under Toronto Stock Exchange rules, the company may purchase up to 367,615 shares on any trading day, representing 25% of its average daily trading volume of 1.47 million shares during the six months ended June 30, 2026.

"As we continue to advance our Core + More strategy and generate strong cash flows, we remain focused on disciplined capital allocation and creating long-term shareholder value. We believe this share repurchase program is an attractive way to return capital to shareholders while maintaining the flexibility to invest in future growth," said Filipe Da Silva, Chief Financial Officer.

The company said the shares may be repurchased through the facilities of the TSX, alternative Canadian trading systems and certain exempt transactions. All shares repurchased under the program will be cancelled.

Couche-Tard shares closed at C$88.98 on Wednesday, down 1.71%.

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