Couchbase Slides 21%

(RTTNews) - Couchbase, Inc. (BASE) shares are declining more than 21 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company announced first-quarter loss, wider than the prior year.

The quarterly loss was $21.88 million, compared to $19.83 million in the previous year. On an adjusted basis, loss was $12.28 million or $0.27 per share.

Currently, shares are at $17.49, down 21.32 percent from the previous close of $22.23 on a volume of 996,210.

