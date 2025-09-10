Couchbase Shareholders Approve $1.5 Bln Haveli Investments Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Couchbase, Inc. (BASE) announced that shareholders have approved its $1.5 billion all-cash acquisition by Haveli Investments, first disclosed on June 20, 2025.

Once completed, Couchbase will become a private company, and shareholders will receive $24.50 per share. Its stock will be delisted from Nasdaq.

Final results of the vote are available in a Form 8-K filed with the SEC. The transaction is expected to close after remaining regulatory approvals and customary conditions are met.

BASE currently trades at $24.42 or 0.04% lower on the NasdaqGS.

