Couchbase Reports Wider Q1 Loss, Lowers Outlook; Shares Down

June 06, 2023 — 04:57 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Couchbase, Inc. (BASE) on Tuesday reported a wider loss for the first quarter and projected second-quarter any full-year revenue figures lower than the Street estimates.

Tuesday, the stock was trading at $19.00 in the after hours, down 14.53% or $3.23 a share, on Nasdaq.

The company reported a net loss of $21.8 million or $0.48 per share for the quarter, wider than a loss of $19.8 million or $0.45 per share one year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a loss of $12.2 million or $0.27 per share, narrower than the loss of $14.2 million or $0.32 per share the prior year. It beat the Street estimate of a loss of $0.32 per share.

Revenue increased to $40.9 million from $34.8 million the previous year. It beat the consensus estimate of $39.67 million.

For the second quarter, revenues are expected in a range of $41.2 million to $41.8 million, lower than the consensus of $43.31 million.

For the full year, the company expects revenues to be between $171.7 million and $174.7 million, lower than the consensus of $173.4 million

