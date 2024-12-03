Couchbase reports total ARR as of October 31 was $220.3M, up 17% y/y

Or up 16% on a constant currency basis.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BASE:
- Couchbase reports Q3 adjusted EPS (5c), consensus (8c)
- Couchbase sees Q4 revenue $52.7M-$53.5M, consensus $53.98M
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, December 03, 2024
- Couchbase introduces Capella AI Services
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.