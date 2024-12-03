Couchbase Reports Growth Amid AI Innovations

Couchbase, Inc. ( (BASE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Couchbase, Inc. presented to its investors.

Couchbase, Inc., a company specializing in developer data platforms for critical AI applications, operates within the AI sector, offering scalable and flexible solutions for enterprises across various platforms. In its latest financial report for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, Couchbase announced a revenue of $51.6 million, reflecting a 13% increase compared to the previous year, with subscription revenues comprising the majority at $49.3 million. The company also reported a significant milestone in its Capella product line, which now represents 15.1% of its annual recurring revenue (ARR). Key financial highlights include a gross margin of 87.3% and a non-GAAP operating loss of $3.5 million, showing improvement over the previous year’s figure. Couchbase has also made notable advancements with the introduction of Capella AI Services and major platform updates, showcasing its continued innovation in the AI space. Looking ahead, Couchbase’s management remains optimistic about achieving its fiscal 2025 objectives, with projected total revenue ranging between $207.2 million and $208.0 million, and ARR expected between $236.5 million and $239.5 million.

