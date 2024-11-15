News & Insights

Couchbase price target raised to $23 from $19 at Barclays

November 15, 2024 — 05:55 am EST

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow raised the firm’s price target on Couchbase (BASE) to $23 from $19 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares as part of a earnings preview note for the off-cycle software names. The recent rally in software “complicates the set-up for this quarter,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while “things are a little better” for software, is struggles with the notion that it will be enough to move stocks further post their recent run.

