Couchbase price target lowered to $25 from $27 at Baird

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on Couchbase (BASE) to $25 from $27 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they reported an in-line quarter marked by continued Capella traction. Q3 ARR was within the guidance range and while full-year ARR guidance was narrowed, management reiterated its confidence stance in achieving this number.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.