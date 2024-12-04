Couchbase price target lowered to $25 from $27 at Baird

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on Couchbase (BASE) to $25 from $27 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they reported an in-line quarter marked by continued Capella traction. Q3 ARR was within the guidance range and while full-year ARR guidance was narrowed, management reiterated its confidence stance in achieving this number.

