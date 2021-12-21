Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Couchbase Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at October 2021, Couchbase had cash of US$208m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$46m. Therefore, from October 2021 it had 4.5 years of cash runway. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Couchbase Growing?

NasdaqGS:BASE Debt to Equity History December 21st 2021

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that Couchbase actually boosted its cash burn by 22%, year on year. At least the revenue was up 14% during the period, even if it wasn't up by much. In light of the data above, we're fairly sanguine about the business growth trajectory. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Couchbase To Raise More Cash For Growth?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Couchbase has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$981m, Couchbase's US$46m in cash burn equates to about 4.7% of its market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is Couchbase's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Couchbase's cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. While its increasing cash burn wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Couchbase you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

