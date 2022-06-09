Couchbase Gains On Higher Q1 Revenues

(RTTNews) - Couchbase, Inc. (BASE) shares are gaining more than 13 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported a 25 percent increase in first-quarter revenue.

The company reported revenue of $34.85 million, up from $27.96 million last year.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company expects revenue of $35.8-$36.0 million. For fiscal 2023, revenue is projected to be between $147.2 and $148.2 million.

Currently, shares are at $16.00, up 13.11 percent from the previous close of $14.15 on a volume of $431,241. For the 52-week period the shares have traded in a range of $11.68-$52.26 on average volume of $404,638.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.