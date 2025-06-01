COUCHBASE Earnings Preview: Recent $BASE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

COUCHBASE ($BASE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $56,623,056 and earnings of -$0.08 per share.

COUCHBASE Insider Trading Activity

COUCHBASE insiders have traded $BASE stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BASE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARGARET CHOW (SVP & Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 73,821 shares for an estimated $1,219,725 .

. HUW OWEN (SVP & Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 53,971 shares for an estimated $872,609 .

. GREGORY N HENRY (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,977 shares for an estimated $577,050 .

. JEFF EPSTEIN sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $206,256

CAROL W. CARPENTER has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,400 shares for an estimated $94,082.

COUCHBASE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of COUCHBASE stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COUCHBASE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BASE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/04/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.