Couchbase (BASE) Price Target Increased by 16.04% to 25.09

The average one-year price target for Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) has been revised to 25.09 / share. This is an increase of 16.04% from the prior estimate of 21.62 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.25% from the latest reported closing price of 23.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Couchbase. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BASE is 0.28%, a decrease of 53.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.13% to 35,488K shares. The put/call ratio of BASE is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gpi Capital holds 4,370K shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

West Rim Capital Associates Ii holds 2,725K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,406K shares, representing a decrease of 25.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BASE by 14.38% over the last quarter.

Solel Partners holds 2,521K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,515K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BASE by 2.79% over the last quarter.

EVR Research holds 2,150K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,070K shares, representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BASE by 11.65% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,149K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Couchbase Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Couchbase, Inc. is an American public software company that develops and provides commercial packages and support for Couchbase Server and Couchbase Lite both of which are open-source, NoSQL, multi-model, document-oriented database software packages that store JSON documents or a pure key-value database.

