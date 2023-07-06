Couchbase (BASE) Price Target Increased by 11.46% to 21.83

The average one-year price target for Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) has been revised to 21.83 / share. This is an increase of 11.46% from the prior estimate of 19.58 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.42% from the latest reported closing price of 15.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in Couchbase. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 6.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BASE is 0.58%, an increase of 572.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.90% to 30,586K shares. The put/call ratio of BASE is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gpi Capital holds 4,370K shares representing 9.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

West Rim Capital Associates Ii holds 3,406K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EVR Research holds 2,632K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,372K shares, representing an increase of 9.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BASE by 96,250.23% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,369K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,355K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BASE by 4.64% over the last quarter.

Solel Partners holds 2,214K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,746K shares, representing an increase of 21.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BASE by 22.73% over the last quarter.

Couchbase Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Couchbase, Inc. is an American public software company that develops and provides commercial packages and support for Couchbase Server and Couchbase Lite both of which are open-source, NoSQL, multi-model, document-oriented database software packages that store JSON documents or a pure key-value database.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.