Couchbase (BASE) Launches AI Accelerate Program for Customers

Couchbase BASE has introduced its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerate Partner Program. This initiative aims to simplify the process of developing AI-powered applications using Couchbase Capella, while fostering connections within the wider AI and data landscape.



The program offers resources for the swift integration of platforms and tools with the industry-leading Database-as-a-Service, Couchbase Capella. This streamlines the experience for customers engaged in creating and launching AI-driven application models.



Embedded within the global Couchbase PartnerEngage program, the freshly introduced AI Accelerate Partner Program offers access to crucial resources, perks, customized commercial models and partnerships.



This initiative aims to enhance partner sales and optimize profits. AI Accelerate brings together cloud service providers, independent software vendors, system integrators and technology partners within the Couchbase PartnerEngage network. The advantages of joining this program encompass areas like go-to-market strategies, technical aspects and enablement opportunities.



Furthermore, Couchbase has unveiled plans to integrate generative AI into Capella. This introduces Capella iQ, a feature set to considerably boost developer efficiency and expedite the roll out of contemporary applications. This innovation empowers developers to expedite the creation of SQL++ and application-level code by providing suggested sample code.

Increasing Adoption of AI to Boost Couchbase’s Subscription Revenues

Couchbase's goal is to streamline the process for developers and architects in creating, deploying and managing modern applications, regardless of their location. This is expected to boost the company’s service revenues in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 subscription revenues is pegged at $163.77 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 14.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of 87 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 3.33%.



The company provides a high-performance and scalable cloud database platform, forming a foundation for the development of advanced applications like fraud detection, product-catalog suggestions, predictive analytics and others.



Capella App Services facilitates edge AI by offering a predictive query API. This API empowers mobile applications to employ trained machine learning models for running predictive queries directly on mobile devices, utilizing stored data. Furthermore, BASE users have the capability to leverage Python user-defined functions for executing models within the database.



Besides dedicating resources to innovate products for an AI-driven landscape, Couchbase recognizes the importance of a strong partner network to expedite AI adoption within organizations. This company also facilitates integrations with the wider AI and data ecosystem.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Couchbase carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Shares of BASE have gained 21.9% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 39.2% in the same period.



ACM Research ACMR, NVIDIA NVDA and Uber Technologies UBER are some better-ranked stocks from the broader sector which investors can consider. Currently, ACMR, NVDA and UBER sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of ACM Research have gained 123.5% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACMR’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $558.83 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 43.72%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 35 cents per share, which has increased by 5 cents over the past 30 days.



Shares of NVIDIA have surged 237.1% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $52.09 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 93.11%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $3.24 per share, which has increased by $1.02 over the past 30 days.



Shares of Uber Technologies have soared 88.1% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UBER’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $37.42 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 17.39%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 13 cents per share, which has increased by 8 cents over the past 30 days.

