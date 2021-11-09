Couch-potato habits help Roblox

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Kids are back in school, but they haven’t stopped using Roblox. The company said revenue https://s27.q4cdn.com/984876518/files/doc_financials/2021/q3/Earnings-Q3'21-Supplemental-Materials-(FINAL-11-8-21).pdf hit $509 million in the second quarter, more than doubling from the same period in 2020. Unlike the decline in the use of at-home exercise contraptions from Peloton Interactive, some pandemic habits are sticking around.

Roblox, which enables users to create and play games, went public in March. Shares soared 43% on their debut. Since then, though, the worry has been that younger gamers would be less keen to tune in – and zone out – once they could meet friends in person.

Monday's report punctured that theory. Shares surged more than 35% the next day, pegging the company’s $59 billion enterprise value at almost 22 times estimated sales, almost four times the multiple attached to video-game maker Activision Blizzard, according to Refinitiv data. Meantime Peloton’s investors have wiped 40% off its value since last week's earnings report. Certain habits may be harder to break than others. Also, when someone heads out, unlike a Peloton bike their video games go with them on their phone. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

