Coty's Stock Climb May Not Last

Cotyâs (NYSE:COTY) stock, while down more than 70% this year, moved up nearly 13.2% over the last 5 days, outperforming the S&P 500. While this might sound exciting, the chances are that the uptrend isnât going to last. How do we know this? We look at past stock patterns as well as Cotyâs underlying financial growth to arrive at this conclusion. Our AI engine analyzes historical price movement to predict near term behavior for a given level of movement in the recent period, and suggests nearly a 30% probability of Coty Inc. dropping -10% over the next 21 trading days. Compared to this, the chances of it rising by 10% during the same time frame are 15%, suggesting that Coty is 2X more likely to fall than it is likely to rise. If we look at the next 3 months, the chances of a -10% decline jump to a significant 50%. Our detailed dashboard highlights the chances of Coty Inc.â stock rising or fallingÂ and should help you understand near-term return probabilities for different levels of movements.

In addition, the underlying fundamentals support our assessment that Cotyâs upward momentum is unlikely to continue for long. Our dashboard Big Movers: Coty Inc. Moved 13.2% â What Next? lays this out.

Letâs take a look at how Cotyâs stock has moved. The companyâs stock price decreased -76% this year, from $11.13 to $2.65, before moving 13.2% last week, and ending at $3.00. This means that at the beginning of this year, Coty Inc.âs trailing 12 month P/S ratio was 1.33. This figure decreased -67% to 0.43, before ending at 0.49. Compared to the year-beginning value, the companyâs multiple is a massive 68% lower. One of its peers, Ulta Beauty, has a much higher multiple of 1.85. On the surface this may look like a buy opportunity, but it becomes clear that it may not be once we look at underlying financial growth and the long-term stock price trend.

Coty Inc.âs stock price increased 13% last week. This is at odds with its long term price trend as the stock has decreased -40% between 2017 and 2019, and has decreased -83% between 2017 and now. This itself suggests the likelihood of reversal. But letâs look at the fundamentals just to be sure. Coty Inc.âs revenue has decreased consistently over the last few years, and stood at at $4,718 Mil in the last 12 months. What about margins? They seem to follow a similar trend. Coty Inc.âs net margins decreased from -5.2% in 2017 to -60% in 2019, though most of the decline in 2019 was due to one-time charges. However, margins declined slightly even after excluding the impact of these expenses. For the last 12 months, this figure stood at -21.3% due to sharp decline in sales. Clearly, the underlying financial trend is not encouraging, suggesting that Coty can be a questionable bet unless it demonstrates a strong business rebound.

Taking all perspectives together, it appears that Coty may not be a good investment selection at this point. There are better alternatives. For instance, hereâs a high quality portfolio to beat the market, with over 100% return since 2016, versus 55% for the S&P 500. Comprised of companies with strong revenue growth, healthy profits, lots of cash, and low risk, it has outperformed the broader market year after year, consistently.

