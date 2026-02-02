Coty's Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Essential Insights for Investors

Coty Inc. COTY is likely to register a decline in the top line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on Feb. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.66 billion, indicating a decrease of 0.3% from the prior-year reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has moved down a penny in the past 30 days to 18 cents per share, implying a 63.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. COTY delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 187.5%, on average.

Things to Know About COTY’s Upcoming Results

Coty is expected to report modest sequential improvement from the prior quarter, supported by stronger Prestige sell-out trends and easing inventory headwinds. In the fiscal first quarter, management highlighted improving demand patterns in Prestige fragrances and better alignment between sell-in and sell-out, particularly in the United States. These factors, along with favorable seasonal demand for fragrances and a modest foreign exchange tailwind, are likely to support results in the quarter under review, even as broader market conditions remained challenging. We expect organic LFL revenues to decline 3.8% for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.



A mixed operating environment has been shaping Coty’s performance in the upcoming quarter, with both supportive trends and lingering challenges influencing results. A highly promotional beauty market, cautious retailer ordering and tariff-related cost pressures have been constraining revenues and margins. Consumer Beauty has been relatively weaker amid competitive intensity and channel shifts, though recent initiatives are likely to have supported gradual stabilization.



Nonetheless, Coty’s strategic initiatives have been providing support to performance in the to-be-reported quarter. The company’s fragrance pipeline has been strengthening, U.S. execution has been improving, and expansion into premium and adjacent fragrance categories has been supporting Prestige resilience. Productivity and cost-saving programs have been enhancing operational efficiency and margins. Overall, the upcoming quarter has been shaping up as a transition period, with growth likely to pick up in the second half of fiscal 2026.

Earnings Whispers for COTY Stock

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Coty this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Coty has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of -0.87%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

