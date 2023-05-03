COTY vs. EL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Cosmetics sector might want to consider either Coty (COTY) or Estee Lauder (EL). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Coty and Estee Lauder are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that COTY is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

COTY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 32.01, while EL has a forward P/E of 49.41. We also note that COTY has a PEG ratio of 2.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. EL currently has a PEG ratio of 5.38.

Another notable valuation metric for COTY is its P/B ratio of 2.71. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, EL has a P/B of 14.84.

These metrics, and several others, help COTY earn a Value grade of B, while EL has been given a Value grade of F.

COTY is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that COTY is likely the superior value option right now.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.