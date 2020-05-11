Coty to sell majority stake in hair care brands to KKR in $4.3 bln deal

May 11 (Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Coty Inc's COTY.N on Monday said it had agreed to sell a majority of its professional beauty and retail hair businesses, including Wella and Clairol brands, to investment firm KKR KKR.N in a deal valued at $4.3 billion.

Under the deal, the businesses will become a standalone company, with KKR acquiring a 60% stake and Coty retaining the rest.

Coty also said third-quarter sales declined 23% on a reported basis to $1.53 billion in the three months ended March 31.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

