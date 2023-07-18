News & Insights

Coty To Sell 3.6% Stake In Wella To IGF Wealth For $150 Mln

(RTTNews) - Cosmetics manufacturer Coty Inc. (COTY) announced Tuesday that it has entered into a binding letter of intent to sell a 3.6% stake in Wella to investment firm IGF Wealth Management for $150 million.

The sale is subject to the completion of due diligence, and reflects a 4% premium to the book value of Wella as of March 31, 2023.

The transaction is expected to close in the next two months subject to certain closing conditions, including the approval of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Following this, Coty will retain a 22.3% stake in Wella with an implied valuation of round $900 million.

According to the firm, the planned sale advances its objectives to actively deleverage.

Laurent Mercier, Chief Financial Officer of Coty, said, "The expected transaction is a concrete step in our commitment to both fully divest our retained Wella stake and reach leverage of approximately 2x by end of CY25. Coupling this deleveraging with a best-in-class medium term growth algorithm, an active capital return program, including $400 million in targeted future share buybacks, and the continued momentum in our business, it is clear that we are reinforcing Coty's position as a beauty powerhouse."

