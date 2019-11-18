Coty to buy majority stake in Kylie Jenner's businesses

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Coty Inc COTY.N said on Monday it would acquire a majority stake in reality TV star Kylie Jenner's make-up and skincare businesses for $600 million.

Coty will acquire a 51% ownership in the company and the deal is expected to close in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Shares of Coty rose 4% on the news.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

