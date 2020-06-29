US Markets
COTY

Coty to buy 20% stake in Kim Kardashian West's $1 billion beauty line

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

Coty Inc will buy a 20% stake in reality TV star Kim Kardashian West's makeup brand KKW for $200 million, the cosmetics maker said on Monday, sending its shares up 17%.

Changes sourcing; Adds background, shares

June 29 (Reuters) - Coty Inc COTY.N will buy a 20% stake in reality TV star Kim Kardashian West's makeup brand KKW for $200 million, the cosmetics maker said on Monday, sending its shares up 17%.

The deal values West's cosmetics line at $1 billion, slightly lower than the $1.2 billion valuation Coty put on West's half-sister Kylie Jenner's business when it bought a majority stake in her namesake cosmetics line in January.

West, who is known for chronicling her life with her sisters on TV's "Keeping Up with the Kardashians", launched her makeup line in 2017, two years after Jenner's successful foray into the beauty industry.

Coty, which has billions of dollars in debt and is grappling with slowing sales, last month offloaded majority stake in its hair and nail care business to U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co Inc KKR.N for $3 billion amid temporary salon closures across the globe.

Earlier this month, the company brought back its former Chief Executive Officer Peter Harf to turn around its business.

Coty projected the KKW deal to close in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Shares of the company have lost about 63% of their value this year.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Ramakrishnan M.)

((Maria.Ponnezhath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822749;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COTY KKR

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    Jun 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular