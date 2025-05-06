Coty Swings To Loss In Q3 As Revenue Declines On FX Headwinds

(RTTNews) - Coty Inc. (COTY), a global beauty company, reported a net loss of $409 million for the third quarter ended March 31, compared to a profit in the prior year, as foreign exchange pressures and a challenging market environment weighed on performance.

Net revenue for the quarter fell 6 percent to $1.30 billion, or 3 percent lower on a like-for-like basis. Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders was $6.8 million, an 84 percent decline from the same period last year.

Earnings per share were a loss of $0.47 on a reported basis, while adjusted EPS was $0.01, down from $0.05 a year ago. Coty reaffirmed its focus on operational improvement, with plans to strengthen financial performance in fiscal 2026 and beyond.

COTY closed Tuesday's trading at $5.17 up $0.01 or 0.19 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

