Markets
COTY

Coty Swings To Loss In Q3 As Revenue Declines On FX Headwinds

May 06, 2025 — 05:34 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Coty Inc. (COTY), a global beauty company, reported a net loss of $409 million for the third quarter ended March 31, compared to a profit in the prior year, as foreign exchange pressures and a challenging market environment weighed on performance.

Net revenue for the quarter fell 6 percent to $1.30 billion, or 3 percent lower on a like-for-like basis. Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders was $6.8 million, an 84 percent decline from the same period last year.

Earnings per share were a loss of $0.47 on a reported basis, while adjusted EPS was $0.01, down from $0.05 a year ago. Coty reaffirmed its focus on operational improvement, with plans to strengthen financial performance in fiscal 2026 and beyond.

COTY closed Tuesday's trading at $5.17 up $0.01 or 0.19 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COTY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.