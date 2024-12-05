Coty, Swarovski sign long-term agreement

Coty (COTY) has joined forces with crystal house Swarovski to announce an agreement for a long-term beauty license, with the opportunity to develop, produce and distribute a new vision of fragrances. This agreement marks the beginning of a long-term partnership. The collaboration comes as Coty continues to elevate and diversify its portfolio, continuously bringing new products, brands, and innovations to the forefront.
