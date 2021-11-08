Coty raises sales forecast as duty-free demand sees revival

By Aditi Sebastian and Praveen Paramasivam

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Coty Inc COTY.N raised its forecast for annual organic sales on Monday, boosted by a revival in travel retail as shoppers in Asia and Europe bought more of its Gucci makeup and Burberry perfumes.

Shares in Coty jumped 9% premarket as quarterly net revenue in its prestige segment increased 35.1% to $870.7 million.

The Kylie Cosmetics seller said it is optimistic for the current holiday-quarter as demand for fragrances and foundations has picked up amid easing restrictions that have led to a phased return to offices, parties and social events.

Coty, whose sales had taken a hit from weak traffic at duty-free stores due to pandemic-induced restrictions for over a year, is now seeing a revival in its travel retail as shoppers start taking trips again.

"Travel retail is clearly back. It's not at the level of pre pandemic (but)...this is clearly helping the prestige performance," Coty Chief Executive Sue Nabi told Reuters.

Coty, which is grappling with industry-wide supply-chain bottlenecks and impact from inflation, forecast fiscal 2022 adjusted per-share earnings between 19 cents and 23 cents, largely above estimates of 20 cents.

It said cost pressures were managed through high-end product launches, cost cuts, localized sourcing and freight under contract.

The Max Factor parent forecast its fiscal 2022 organic like-for-like sales of low to mid-teens percentage growth, above its previous forecast of low-teens growth.

The CoverGirl owner said its net revenue from continuing operations rose 22% on a reported basis to $1.37 billion in the first quarter ended Sept. 30. Adjusted earnings was 8 cents per share, 5 cents above estimates.

Separately, Coty said it would sell a 4.7% stake in professional beauty business Wella to KKR & Co Inc KKR.N in a deal valued at about $215.7 million.

Following the sale, Coty will have a 25.9% stake in Wella.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Aditi Sebastian in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

