Markets
COTY

Coty Raises FY22 Adj. EPS View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Coty Inc. (COTY) raised its fiscal year 2022 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $0.20-$0.24 from its previous guidance of $0.19-$0.23. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company also announced its financial goals through fiscal year 2025 and beyond.

The company said it is continuing to expand gross margin and cost savings, allowing it to reinvest into key strategic initiatives and simultaneously deliver annual profit growth, targeting an adjusted EBITDA of at a minimum $900 million for fiscal year 2022, and approaching $1 billion in 2022.

The company projects net revenues to grow 6% to 8% annually LFL through fiscal year 2025 and beyond, ahead of expected beauty market growth of 3% to 5%. It projects adjusted earnings per share to be above 30% CAGR through fiscal year 2025, with mid to high teens % growth thereafter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COTY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular