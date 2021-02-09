US Markets
COTY

Coty Q2 revenue falls 16% as COVID-19 hits makeup demand

Contributors
Aditi Sebastian Reuters
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Coty Inc posted a 16% drop in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as the Gucci lipstick maker was hurt by weak demand for makeup products as shoppers stayed at home due to fresh COVID-19 restrictions.

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Coty Inc COTY.N posted a 16% drop in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as the Gucci lipstick maker was hurt by weak demand for makeup products as shoppers stayed at home due to fresh COVID-19 restrictions.

Cosmetics companies have borne the brunt of the COVID-19 crisis that has weakened demand for key items such as color cosmetics.

Sales of beauty products in major markets, including North America and Europe, have been further pressured by a resurgence in coronavirus cases, which has led to fresh lockdowns and store closures.

The Burberry fragrance maker, which in December sold a majority stake in its professional and retail hair division to U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co Inc KKR.N, said its net revenue from continuing operations fell about 16% to $1.42 billion in the second quarter ended Dec. 31.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((aditi.sebastian@thomsonreuters.com;; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806 182 2780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COTY KKR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters