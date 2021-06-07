Coty Plans To Offer Up To EUR 500 Mln Of Senior Secured Notes; Amends Existing Credit Agreement

(RTTNews) - Beauty products maker Coty Inc. (COTY) announced Monday its intention to offer, in a private transaction, up to 500 million euros aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes, subject to market and customary conditions.

The interest rates and other key terms of the offering will be determined at the time of pricing. Coty intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay a portion of its outstanding term loans under its existing credit facilities and to pay any related premiums, fees and expenses thereto.

Separately, Coty said it has amended its existing credit agreement to, among other things, effectively extend the maturity of a portion of its existing revolving loan commitments. The amendment creates a new class of revolving loan commitments in an aggregate principal amount of $700.0 million, which commitments will mature in April 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.