Coty (NYSE:COTY) soars 10% this week, taking one-year gains to 201%

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! Take, for example Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Its share price is already up an impressive 201% in the last twelve months. And in the last month, the share price has gained 12%. But the price may well have benefitted from a buoyant market, since stocks have gained 8.7% in the last thirty days. However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 5.1% in three years.

Since it's been a strong week for Coty shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

Coty isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Coty actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 1.9%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 201%. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:COTY Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Coty stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Coty shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 201% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 8% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Coty better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Coty is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Coty is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.