Coty names Sue Nabi to replace CEO Harf

Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Coty Inc on Thursday appointed Sue Nabi as its chief executive officer, effective Sept. 1, with longtime executive and CEO Peter Harf set to become the executive chairman. [nBw9cPQKfa]

Nabi is founder of luxury skincare line Orveda.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

