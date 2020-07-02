Coty names Sue Nabi to replace CEO Harf

July 2 (Reuters) - Coty Inc COTY.N on Thursday appointed Sue Nabi as its chief executive officer, effective Sept. 1, with longtime executive and CEO Peter Harf set to become the executive chairman.

Nabi is founder of luxury skincare line Orveda.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

