Coty moves ahead with Paris stock listing plans - Bloomberg News

September 21, 2023 — 01:47 pm EDT

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

Sept 21 (Reuters) - CoverGirl cosmetics parent Coty COTY.N is moving forward with its plan to list on the Paris Stock Exchange which could take place as soon as the coming weeks, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company has brought on BNP Paribas SA and Citigroup to work on the deal and is considering raising fresh capital from the listing, the report said.

Coty is aiming to formally announce details of the plans as soon as the next few days and a listing could follow shortly afterward, according to the report.

The company on Wednesday raised its annual core sales forecast boosted by higher prices and strong demand, particularly in its high-end segment that houses cosmetics and fragrances from brands such as Hugo Boss, Gucci and Burberry.

