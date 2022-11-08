Coty Maintains FY23 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While announcing higher first-quarter results on Tuesday, beauty company Coty Inc. (COTY) reiterated fiscal 2023 earnings per share growth outlook in the mid-teens percentage to $0.32 to $0.33.

On average, 14 analysts expect the company to post a net income per share of $0.32 for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said it remains confident in its FY23 outlook, which is inline with its medium term growth algorithm.

The company continues to expect fiscal 2023 revenues for the core business, adjusting for the impact of the Russia exit, to grow 6 percent to 8 percent on a like-for-like or LFL basis. The exit from Russia is estimated to negatively impact FY23 sales by approximately 2 percent.

Coty continues to see strong demand growth across nearly all markets, particularly in Prestige fragrances.

Coty continues to target fiscal 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $955 million to $965 million, based on current FX rates, relatively in-line with its medium term growth target of 9 percent to 11 percent, adjusting for the impact of the Russia exit.

With strong first-quarter results, first-half core business LFL revenue growth trends are expected to be consistent with its annual growth target of 6 percent-8 percent, with demand remaining robust in the second quarter.

Coty continues to expect modest gross margin expansion in both the second quarter and in fiscal 2023, despite the elevated inflationary environment.

Further, the company said it continues to anticipate adjusted earnings per share growth acceleration in FY24 and beyond fueled by lower interest expenses as part of its deleveraging efforts, consistent with its medium-term targets.

