Coty Inc. Reveals Drop In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Coty Inc. (COTY) reported earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $103.0, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $200.6, or $0.24 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Coty Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $63.1 million or $0.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.3% to $1.37 billion from $1.12 billion last year.

Coty Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $63.1 Mln. vs. $91.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.08 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.37 Bln vs. $1.12 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.19 - $0.23

