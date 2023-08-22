Coty Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Coty Inc. (COTY):

Earnings: $29.6 million in Q4 vs. -$248.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.03 in Q4 vs. -$0.34 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Coty Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.2 million or $0.01 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.02 per share Revenue: $1.35 billion in Q4 vs. $1.17 billion in the same period last year.

