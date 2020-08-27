Coty Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Coty Inc. (COTY):

-Earnings: -$0.77 billion in Q4 vs. -$2.80 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.01 in Q4 vs. -$3.72 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Coty Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$386.7 million or -$0.51 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.11 per share -Revenue: $0.56 billion in Q4 vs. $1.51 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.