Coty Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Coty Inc. (COTY) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $105.1 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $50.3 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Coty Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $168.1 million or $0.19 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $1.29 billion from $1.19 billion last year.

Coty Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $105.1 Mln. vs. $50.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.12 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.03 -Revenue (Q3): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.19 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.52 - $0.53

