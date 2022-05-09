Coty Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Coty Inc. (COTY):

Earnings: $50.3 million in Q3 vs. -$18.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.06 in Q3 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Coty Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $27.0 million or $0.03 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.01 per share Revenue: $1.19 billion in Q3 vs. $1.03 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.23 - $0.27

