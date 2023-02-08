Coty Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Coty Inc. (COTY) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $235.0 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $192.7 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Coty Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $191.9 million or $0.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.8% to $1.52 billion from $1.58 billion last year.

Coty Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $235.0 Mln. vs. $192.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.27 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.15 -Revenue (Q2): $1.52 Bln vs. $1.58 Bln last year.

