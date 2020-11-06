Coty Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Coty Inc. (COTY) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $200.6 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $52.3 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Coty Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $83.6 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.6% to $1.12 billion from $1.41 billion last year.

Coty Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $83.6 Mln. vs. $50.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.11 vs. $0.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: -$0.05 -Revenue (Q1): $1.12 Bln vs. $1.41 Bln last year.

