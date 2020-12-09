Markets
Coty Inc. Promotes Laurent Mercier To CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Coty Inc. (COTY) announced the promotion of Laurent Mercier to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mercier, who is currently the company's Deputy CFO, will begin his tenure as CFO on February 15, 2021. He succeeds Pierre-Andr Terisse. Terisse will assist in the transition until February 2021, after which he will serve as a Coty designated member of the Board of Wella.

Mercier joined Coty as CFO of its Luxury division in 2017. He previously spent 20 years at Danone, where he held several leadership roles.

